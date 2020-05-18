e-paper
60 HP students brought back from Chandigarh amid lockdown

After arriving in Kangra, the students were sent to their houses in HP roadways buses following health check-ups, officials said

chandigarh Updated: May 18, 2020 00:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Sixty students returned home to Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district from Chandigarh on Sunday amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, officials said.

After arriving in Kangra, the students were sent to their houses in HP roadways buses following health check-ups, the officials said.

The students thanked chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for making arrangements to bring them back, they said.

Many students from Himachal Pradesh move to Chandigarh for taking coaching classes for various entrance examinations. They stay in rented rooms and hostels.

Meanwhile, the government has prepared an action plan to bring back students and other people of the state who are stranded in other parts of the country.

