60-year-old Pathankot man succumbs to Covid-19 in Amritsar

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 12:45 IST

A 60-year-old Pathankot resident succumbed to Covid-19 at Government Medical College (GMCH) in Amritsar on Tuesday.

The patient, a commission agent, was posted at the border of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and contracted the virus while at work from an unidentified source.

The victim’s two brothers, daughter, wife and two sons, one of whom is disabled, have also tested positive.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Bhupinder Singh said the deceased man’s 30-year-old son is critical and is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College (CMC), Ludhiana.

“The body is being brought to Pathankot and will be cremated in the presence of district administration officials,” the SMO said.