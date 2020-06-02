e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 60-year-old Pathankot man succumbs to Covid-19 in Amritsar

60-year-old Pathankot man succumbs to Covid-19 in Amritsar

The victim’s two brothers, daughter, wife and two sons have also tested positive

chandigarh Updated: Jun 02, 2020 12:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
(Representational Image/Reuters )
         

A 60-year-old Pathankot resident succumbed to Covid-19 at Government Medical College (GMCH) in Amritsar on Tuesday.

The patient, a commission agent, was posted at the border of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and contracted the virus while at work from an unidentified source.

The victim’s two brothers, daughter, wife and two sons, one of whom is disabled, have also tested positive.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Bhupinder Singh said the deceased man’s 30-year-old son is critical and is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College (CMC), Ludhiana.

“The body is being brought to Pathankot and will be cremated in the presence of district administration officials,” the SMO said.

top news
Delhi launches app to help track hospital beds for Covid-19 patients
Delhi launches app to help track hospital beds for Covid-19 patients
World is looking for trusted, reliable partner, India must be ready: PM Modi
World is looking for trusted, reliable partner, India must be ready: PM Modi
LIVE: Delhi govt launches app to show status of empty hospital beds
LIVE: Delhi govt launches app to show status of empty hospital beds
Cyclone Nisarga will make landfall close to Alibag; parts of Mumbai likely to be inundated
Cyclone Nisarga will make landfall close to Alibag; parts of Mumbai likely to be inundated
How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated
How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated
World’s latest billionaire emerges from costly divorce in Asia
World’s latest billionaire emerges from costly divorce in Asia
Cyclone Nisarga: How the forecast changed over last three days
Cyclone Nisarga: How the forecast changed over last three days
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In