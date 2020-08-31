e-paper
7,263 students from Chandigarh tricity area to appear in JEE Mains from today

Five centres have been set up in Chandigarh and Mohali

chandigarh Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

As many as 7,263 students from Chandigarh region, which includes Mohali too, will sit for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains being conducted for admission to engineering institutes from Tuesday.

Five centres have been set up in Chandigarh and Mohali, where computer-based exam will be conducted amid strict social distancing and mandatory masks.

The National Testing Agency, which is tasked with organising the exam, had even held a training session for teachers. The exam will be held daily till September 6. The earlier exam was held in January 2020. The best of both scores will be considered during admissions. Those wanting to get admitted to Indian Institutes of Technology will have to appear for the JEE Advanced exam on September 27.

