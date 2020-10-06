7 isolation centres closed, testing stopped at centres in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:36 IST

Besides shutting down seven government Covid Care Centres in the district, the health department on Tuesday also reduced the number of Covid-19 testing centres.

The testing centres located on the premises of Government Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students and Kular College of Nursing in Khanna have been closed.

Sharing this, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh said the testing centres were closed following orders by higher authorities.

Dr Puneet Juneja, in-charge of the Covid Care Centres, said these centres collected an average 100 to 125 samples a day.

The isolation facilities that have been closed down include those at the meritorious school; Community Centre in Koom Kalan; Mother and Child Hospital near Vardhman Mill; Civil Hospitals of Jagraon and Khanna; Jawaddi health centre; and Kular College of Nursing, Khanna.

Now, the district has only one government isolation centre at the Ludhiana civil hospital.

“Currently, there are only 34 patients in the isolation facility of the civil hospital, so it was decided to cut down the number of isolation centres. However, I will urge the deputy commissioner to resume testing services at the meritorious school for the convenience of patients living in Haibowal, Civil Lines and surrounding areas,” Dr Bagga said.

He added, “Samples are still being collected at 54 locations in urban Ludhiana. Besides, there are six mobile teams and two mobile labs for testing in rural areas.”

PATIENTS LEFT IN THE LURCH

Meanwhile, people visiting the centres for testing after having come in contact with a positive patient or having symptoms complained that two centres were closed without any prior information.

Soni, a domestic help from Civil Lines, said he visited the centre at the meritorious school on Tuesday morning, only to find it closed.

“I was told to either go to the civil hospital or the health centre in Jawaddi for Covid testing. When I reached the Jawaddi centre, I was told to go to the civil hospital,” said Rakesh Kumar, a driver, who also came from Civil Lines.

Hari Ram, a migrant, who recently returned from Uttar Pradesh, underwent the same ordeal as Soni and Rakesh.

Jawaddi centre’s in-charge Dr Surinder Kaur said samples were collected only between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

“Staff can wear PPE kits only for a limited time. The patients may have visited after 12.30pm and therefore, asked to visit the civil hospital,” she added.

On the other hand, the civil surgeon said he will look into why the patients visiting the centre were turned away.