Home / Chandigarh / 70-yr-old man succumbs, 98 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh

70-yr-old man succumbs, 98 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh

Neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula districts report zero casualty

chandigarh Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 70-year-old man from Sector 50 succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday, taking the toll to 192 in Chandigarh.

With 98 people testing positive — less than 100 for the third consecutive day — the total reached 13,260.

As many as 11,898 (89.7%) patients have recovered so far, including 111 discharged on Monday. The number of active cases has dropped to 1,170 (8.8%), while fatality rate stands at 1.4%.

Meanwhile, 144 people were discharged while only 58 tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali district, with no casualty being reported. Among the fresh cases, 42 surfaced in Mohali city alone.

The number of active cases has come down to 931 (8.1%), as 10,334 (90.1%) patients of 11,473 tested positive so far have recovered while 208 (1.8%) have died.

Panchkula, too, reported no casualty while 47 fresh cases surfaced across the district, taking the total to 6,640.

While 6,147 (92.6%) patients have been cured, 101 (1.5%) have died, leaving 392 (5.9%) cases still active.

