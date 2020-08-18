e-paper
89 new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Covid-19 tally rose to 2,305 with 89 more people testing positive for the disease on Tuesday.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
The fresh cases include a two-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, according to a medical bulletin.
The fresh cases include a two-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, according to a medical bulletin.(File photo for representation)
         

Chandigarh’s Covid-19 tally rose to 2,305 with 89 more people testing positive for the disease on Tuesday.

The fresh cases include a two-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, according to a medical bulletin.

Chandigarh has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases for the past several days.

The city now has 1,030 active Covid-19 cases. The death toll stands at 30.

Sixty patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 1,243 people have been cured so far, the bulletin said.

A total of 22,198 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 19,787 have tested negative while reports in 86 cases are awaited, it said.

