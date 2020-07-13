e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Absconding rape accused held by Haryana Police after 10 years

Absconding rape accused held by Haryana Police after 10 years

Police said the accused had raped a woman who lived in a village temple in 2010

chandigarh Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:59 IST
PTI
PTI
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A rape accused, who had been absconding for 10 years, was nabbed from Hisar, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said on Monday.

“Since 2010, the accused changed locations, even jobs to evade arrest. However, the rape accused was on Sunday nabbed after 10 years of crime from Hansi in Hisar,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the accused, identified as Suresh alias Kalia, a resident of Hansi, had in September 2010 raped a woman who lived in a village temple. A case in this connection was registered in Sadar police station Hansi and the accused had been absconding since then, he said.

Investigations revealed that after committing the crime, the accused fled to Delhi and continued to change his job to evade arrest. He worked as a flower seller, driver and also served at a private company in the national capital. He remained in hiding there for about 10 years, he said.

During the course of investigations, the court had also declared him a proclaimed offender in 2012. Police, in July 2018, announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest.

top news
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
‘Lord Ram is a Nepalese’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
‘Lord Ram is a Nepalese’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
India, EU set to hold virtual summit; trade negotiations to get fresh push
India, EU set to hold virtual summit; trade negotiations to get fresh push
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In