Academic session of undergraduate classes to start from October 6 in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:29 IST

The higher education department of Haryana on Wednesday said the new academic session 2020-21 of undergraduate classes in all colleges will start from October 6.

The higher education department will start online admission process for the 2020-21 academic session from September 7 and the first merit list will be released on September 26.

An official spokesperson said the department of higher education has decided to conduct ‘Centralized Online Admission’ for undergraduate classes this time for the next academic session. Under this, online admissions for all government, aided and self-financed colleges in the state will commence from September 7 and continue till September 21.

From September 22 to September 25, a merit list will be prepared after examining the applications and documents. After this, the first merit list will be released on September 26 for which fee can be deposited by September 29. The second merit list will be released on September 30.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural University (CCSAU), Hisar, has announced the examination dates for admission to postgraduate and PhD courses.

An official spokesperson of the university said that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the examination will be held on September 6, 9, 12 and 16.

He said that admission to the courses will be through online mode only. There will be no physical reporting this year.

After checking documents uploaded by the candidates, if there is any deficiency, they will be informed on their mobile number and email id. If a candidate does not provide the information within the stipulated time, he/she will not be allotted the seat in the first counselling.

The dates for the second counselling will be issued separately.

The spokesperson said that there will be no change in the terms and conditions related to admission and reservation in the university brochure.

He said all applicants should visit the university website admissions.hau.ac.in and hau.ac.in for the latest information.