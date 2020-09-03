e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Academic session of undergraduate classes to start from October 6 in Haryana

Academic session of undergraduate classes to start from October 6 in Haryana

chandigarh Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The higher education department of Haryana on Wednesday said the new academic session 2020-21 of undergraduate classes in all colleges will start from October 6.

The higher education department will start online admission process for the 2020-21 academic session from September 7 and the first merit list will be released on September 26.

An official spokesperson said the department of higher education has decided to conduct ‘Centralized Online Admission’ for undergraduate classes this time for the next academic session. Under this, online admissions for all government, aided and self-financed colleges in the state will commence from September 7 and continue till September 21.

From September 22 to September 25, a merit list will be prepared after examining the applications and documents. After this, the first merit list will be released on September 26 for which fee can be deposited by September 29. The second merit list will be released on September 30.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural University (CCSAU), Hisar, has announced the examination dates for admission to postgraduate and PhD courses.

An official spokesperson of the university said that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the examination will be held on September 6, 9, 12 and 16.

He said that admission to the courses will be through online mode only. There will be no physical reporting this year.

After checking documents uploaded by the candidates, if there is any deficiency, they will be informed on their mobile number and email id. If a candidate does not provide the information within the stipulated time, he/she will not be allotted the seat in the first counselling.

The dates for the second counselling will be issued separately.

The spokesperson said that there will be no change in the terms and conditions related to admission and reservation in the university brochure.

He said all applicants should visit the university website admissions.hau.ac.in and hau.ac.in for the latest information.

tags
top news
Imran Khan project to get 2 Indians sanctioned for terror fails, UNSC throws it out
Imran Khan project to get 2 Indians sanctioned for terror fails, UNSC throws it out
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
US cautions on Atma Nirbhar, points to ‘systemic’ issues in trade talks
US cautions on Atma Nirbhar, points to ‘systemic’ issues in trade talks
Pakistan bans Tinder, 4 more dating mobile apps, says it’s immoral content
Pakistan bans Tinder, 4 more dating mobile apps, says it’s immoral content
Kanpur couple found hanging in bedroom, children asleep in next room: Cops
Kanpur couple found hanging in bedroom, children asleep in next room: Cops
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In