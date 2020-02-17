Adampur coldest in northern plains

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:15 IST

Adampur was once again the coldest place in the northern plains at 3.5 degrees Celsius even as the minimum temperature settled below normal at some places in Punjab and Haryana on Monday.

Cold wave conditions also prevailed in Halwara where the minimum settled at 4.2 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said here.

Bathinda (5.8 deg C), Amritsar (6.6 deg C) and Gurdaspur witnessed 7.5 degress Celsius.

However, the minimum temperature in Patiala (9.4 deg C), Pathankot (8.2 deg C) and Ludhiana (8.6 deg C) settled within normal limits.

In Haryana, Karnal (5.8 deg C), Narnaul (5.9 deg C), Hisar (6.7 deg C), Sirsa (7.7 deg C) and Rohtak (8 deg C) the minimum settled below the season’s average.

The minimum temperature in Ambala was 10.1 degrees Celsius and in Bhiwani 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius.