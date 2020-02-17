e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Adampur coldest in northern plains

Adampur coldest in northern plains

Cold wave conditions also prevailed in Halwara where the minimum settled at 4.2 degrees Celsius

chandigarh Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

Adampur was once again the coldest place in the northern plains at 3.5 degrees Celsius even as the minimum temperature settled below normal at some places in Punjab and Haryana on Monday.

Cold wave conditions also prevailed in Halwara where the minimum settled at 4.2 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said here.

Bathinda (5.8 deg C), Amritsar (6.6 deg C) and Gurdaspur witnessed 7.5 degress Celsius.

However, the minimum temperature in Patiala (9.4 deg C), Pathankot (8.2 deg C) and Ludhiana (8.6 deg C) settled within normal limits.

In Haryana, Karnal (5.8 deg C), Narnaul (5.9 deg C), Hisar (6.7 deg C), Sirsa (7.7 deg C) and Rohtak (8 deg C) the minimum settled below the season’s average.

The minimum temperature in Ambala was 10.1 degrees Celsius and in Bhiwani 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius.

top news
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Cong ready to take part in J-K rural polls if party leaders are released
Cong ready to take part in J-K rural polls if party leaders are released
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News