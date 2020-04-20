Admissions process for MDS at Panjab University dental college resumes

chandigarh

The admission process for master of dental surgery (MDS) resumed at the Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences of Panjab University on Monday days after it had to be stopped amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Principal of the dental college, Dr Jagat Bhushan, said, “The counselling process was resumed after we received directions from the Union ministry of health and family welfare.”

The schedule approved by the ministry specifies that this round of admissions should be completed by May 4, he added.

Accordingly, the schedule and other details for admissions have been intimated on website of the institute. Last date to apply for the course is April 24.