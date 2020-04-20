e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Admissions process for MDS at Panjab University dental college resumes

Admissions process for MDS at Panjab University dental college resumes

Last date to apply for the course is April 24

chandigarh Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The admission process for master of dental surgery (MDS) resumed at the Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences of Panjab University on Monday days after it had to be stopped amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Principal of the dental college, Dr Jagat Bhushan, said, “The counselling process was resumed after we received directions from the Union ministry of health and family welfare.”

The schedule approved by the ministry specifies that this round of admissions should be completed by May 4, he added.

Accordingly, the schedule and other details for admissions have been intimated on website of the institute. Last date to apply for the course is April 24.

top news
Trump eyes probe on Covid-19 outbreak origin in China, wants to send a team
Trump eyes probe on Covid-19 outbreak origin in China, wants to send a team
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news