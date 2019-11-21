Admn pulls up NHAI over pending highway projects in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:04 IST

Officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) got a dressing down from the district administration during a meeting to review the status of NHAI projects in and around Ludhiana on Thursday.

Open drains, inadequate lighting and waterlogged roads along the service lanes, which are the main entry points to the highways, were some of the key issues highlighted during the meeting.

Jalandhar-Panipat highway mess

Dilapidated condition of service lanes and waterlogging along the Jalandhar-Panipat highway was discussed.

Of the total 291-km stretch, 175km is in Punjab whereas the rest is in Haryana. In Punjab, the company is yet to complete the work on flyovers in Ludhiana, Phagwara and Jalandhar.

In Ludhiana, the road passes through Basti Jodhewal, Cancer Hospital and Sherpur Chowk where the work is pending for the last over ten years. At other places like Sahnewal and Dhandari, where the work is complete, the service lanes are in a bad shape.

The NHAI officials were directed to get the service lanes repaired for smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Vehicle density study not conducted

A Delhi-based firm had recommended a study to be conducted at the Kirpal Nagar and Kailash Nagar cuts on the Basti Jodhewal flyover by closing them for a day and then recording the density of vehicles that pass through the road. When asked whether the study was conducted, a NHAI official replied in positive. However, deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said the officials should not tell such a blatant lie as had such a study been conducted, the traffic police and the administration would have known about it.

The NHAI officials, however, assured the administration that the pending work of the Basti Jodhewal flyover will be completed by November 30. The construction work at two other flyovers at Oswal Hospital Chowk and Sherpur Chowk on National Highway 44 will be completed by March 31, the NHAI officials said.

The project was supposed to be completed in 2011, but it has missed several deadlines. This flyover is a part of six-laning of the Jalandhar-Panipat highway project.

Concern over black spot on Kharar highway

The NHAI officials were also told to find a solution for the narrow portion of the road under construction near Hera village in Ludhiana as part of the Chandigarh-Ludhiana highway project as Punjab Road Safety Council member Rahul Verma pointed out that the road becomes a single lane and is likely to become a black spot. The NHAI officials assured that the road will be widened to avoid accidents.

Agrawal said, “The status report of five under-construction projects was taken up and key issues were discussed. The officials have been asked to get the service lanes repaired.”