After 45 in a week, tricity reports no new Covid-19 case

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:58 IST

After a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases, from 35 to 80 in the one week since April 5, the tricity reported no fresh case on Monday.

Of the 80 cases so far, 54 are in Mohali, 21 in Chandigarh and five in Panchkula. Of these, 14 patients have recovered (seven in Chandigarh, five in Mohali and two in Panchkula).

It was on April 5 last when no positive case was reported in the tricity, when the tally was 35 – Chandigarh with 18 cases, Mohali 15 and Panchkula two.

Since then, 37 positive patients were discovered at Dera Bassi’s Jawaharpur village, making it the biggest cluster in Punjab. The village has since been declared a containment zone, completely prohibiting movement of people. Three other villages in its vicinity remain sealed. There was no new case from the village either.

The wife of the Panjab University assistant professor, who had tested positive on Friday, was given the all-clear on Monday. Their infant daughter, born on March 20, was also found negative earlier. However, the woman’s 55-year-old mother and eight-year-old daughter were found positive on Sunday. MC’s contact tracing team has traced 115 contacts of the teacher, a resident of Sector 37. Besides his four family contacts, the remaining 111 are community contacts. Four people sampled among them have tested negative.

Results of two more primary contacts are awaited.

A total of 296 people have been tested in Chandigarh, of which 21 have tested positive, 255 negative, seven have been discharged from city hospitals and results of 13 patients are awaited. Over 1,000 people have completed home quarantine period, while 622 remain under isolation.

DISINFECTION AT JAWAHARPUR VILLAGE

After Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi was declared a containment zone due to the sudden climb in cases, the district administration is paying special attention to extensive contact tracing and sanitisation at regular intervals.

On the orders of Dera Bassi SDM Kuldeep Bawa, the third round of sanitisation was undertaken in the village on Sunday night, and every spot of the village was sprayed with sodium hypochlorite, a strong disinfectant, using a fire tender. Sanitisation is the most important aspect of the containment plan to check the spread of coronavirus.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said they collected 14 samples from across the district on Monday and reports will be out on Tuesday. “All patients admitted in various hospitals are responding well to treatment,” he said.

107 REPORTS NEGATIVE IN PANCHKULA

Panchkula reported no case for the fourth day in a row. The last positive cases, three Tablighi Jamaat men, aged 80, 37 and 18, came to fore on April 9.

District Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajiv Narwal said on Monday, reports of 107 samples were negative. Reports of five members of a family, who were tested on Sunday, were awaited.

A man, an employee of the Haryana irrigation department and resident of Pinjore, had visited the hospital on Sunday claiming that their milkman is a relative of a Tablighi Jamaat man, who tested positive recently, and the milkman could have passed on the infection to his family.

Officials said four persons of another family, from Garhi Kotaha village in Raipur Rani, were also tested on Sunday. The reports are pending. They had reportedly attended a marriage function at Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi, over three weeks ago.

Out of the total samples taken till now, 391 have returned negative results, while reports of 52 people are awaited. Among the people quarantined, 236 are under home quarantine and 412 are isolated at 12 temporary shelter homes. These include people who attended Tablighi Jamaat events in various states.

Besides, 49 people are admitted in the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Sector 6 and two at the Command Hospital in Chandimandir. Officials said 248 people had completed 28 days of quarantine so far.