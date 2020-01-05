e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / After 7 years, Chandigarh gets water supply in afternoon too

After 7 years, Chandigarh gets water supply in afternoon too

Three months after supply was augmented with commissioning of two new phases of waterworks, MP Kirron Kher inaugurates afternoon supply

chandigarh Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
MP Kirron Kher launching the afternoon water supply for Chandigarh at the waterworks in Sector 39 on Sunday. It will be supplied for two hours, besides five hours in the morning and three in the evening.
MP Kirron Kher launching the afternoon water supply for Chandigarh at the waterworks in Sector 39 on Sunday. It will be supplied for two hours, besides five hours in the morning and three in the evening.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Chandigarh municipal corporation will now supply water three times a day, with MP Kirron Kher inaugurating the afternoon supply from the Sector 39 waterworks here on Sunday.

It is after seven years that the afternoon supply will resume in the city — between 12pm and 2pm. In the morning, water will be supplied between 4am and 9am, and in the evening, between 6pm and 9pm.

“The afternoon supply has been made possible after augmenting water supply with the commissioning of Phases 5 and 6 of the Kajauli waterworks,” said mayor Rajesh Kalia, who was present at the inauguration along with area councillor Gurbax Rawat, MC chief engineer Shailender Singh and other officials.

The civic body had increased water supply by one hour in the morning and evening after UT administrator VP Singh Badnore inaugurated the ₹200-crore Phases 5 and 6 of Kajauli waterworks on September 28 last year, making additional 29 MGD (million gallons daily) water available to the city and neighbouring areas.

However, councillors were of the view that the city did not benefit from the increase in morning and evening supply timings — 4am to 10am and 5pm to 9pm.

During the House meeting in October, they said morning supply was extended till 10am when most people had already left for work. In the evening too, extending hours didn’t serve much purpose, as most people weren’t back from work by 5pm. They said it was better to start afternoon supply, so that homemakers could make best use of it during the day.

MC commissioner KK Yadav had then asked the public health department to technically examine whether water could be supplied in the afternoon in place of additional timings in the morning and evening.

The mayor had made the announcement about afternoon supply after the MC General House approved a twofold hike in water tariff during its meeting last week. It was seen as a measure to placate residents burdened with the steep hike.

Earlier, it was in June 2012 that the afternoon supply was discontinued in the city, as it was costing a lot to keep the motors running throughout the day and the city didn’t have sufficient storage capacity.

At the time, the order was passed for just a month, citing the need to improve water pressure in mornings and evenings amid an increase in demand during summers. However, the afternoon supply didn’t resume after that.

Hindustantimes
top news
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
BJP responds strongly to opposition assault on government over JNU violence
BJP responds strongly to opposition assault on government over JNU violence
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
HRD ministry seeks immediate report from JNU registrar on campus violence
HRD ministry seeks immediate report from JNU registrar on campus violence
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News