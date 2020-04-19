After grandmother’s death in Mandi, law researcher beseeches Chandigarh administration to let her go home

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 00:51 IST

“I am helpless and heartbroken,” says the 23-year-old law researcher who was denied a curfew pass to attend the funeral of her grandmother in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh amid the lockdown.

After her grandmother passed away on Friday evening, Kushaldeep Kaur and her family are running pillar to post to arrange for curfew passes for her, but no avail despite repeated calls on helplines and to the Mandi and Chandigarh administrations.

On Friday, tagging all authorities on Twitter, Kaur said, “My nani passed away on Friday and I have been trying night and day to get a pass to go back home. This is because of the Mandi and Chandigarh authorities. I have been alone in Chandigarh for a month due to the curfew, but at least allow me to be with my parents in this time of grief.”

When contacted by Hindustan Times, Kushaldeep Kaur said, “I explained the entire situation to Mandi’s ADC but he refused saying it was not possible. Later, he asked me to get permission from the Chandigarh DC.” However, she says when she got in touch with Chandigarh administration, she was told the pass will have to be issued by Mandi administration.

Kushaldeep said her grandmother had been hospitalised owing to a critical situation when her sugar levels spiked.

When contacted, Mandi DC Rigved Thakur said he was not aware of the case, adding, “In case of emergencies we are issuing curfew passes but they will be valid in Mandi district only. She will have to take permission from the authorities of the city where she currently is.”

In a statement, Chandigarh administration said they would look into her case. However, sources said interstate travel amid lockdown is strictly prohibited. Passes are being issued under emergency condition including death but the state government can quarantine the person concerned at the border.