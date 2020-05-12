e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / After woman cop tests positive in Chandigarh, police lines to be sanitised daily

After woman cop tests positive in Chandigarh, police lines to be sanitised daily

Four women constables living in the same barracks have shown symptoms, but their test reports are awaited, say sources

chandigarh Updated: May 12, 2020 23:21 IST
Shub Karman Dhaliwal
Shub Karman Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh Police on Tuesday began disinfecting the barracks housing nearly 200 constable-rank personnel at its recruit training centre (RTC) in Sector 26, after a 25-year-old policewomen tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking on the first case among the local force, superintendent of police (SP, headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena, said, “At least seven of her colleagues living in the same barrack have been quarantined and they will be tested by health officials.” A source privy to the matter said four women constables living in the same barracks have shown symptoms, but their test reports are awaited.

A barrack can easily accommodate around 16-17 persons, but due to social distancing, only eight were asked to stay together. “From now on, sanitisation of barracks, and the police lines in general, will be done on a daily basis,” said Meena. The movement inside the police lines and the recruitment centre have also been restricted. Barring cops, no one is being allowed to leave the campus.

The infected cop was working in a team at the grain market in Sector 26 and reported to the police hospital in Sector 26 after feeling sick.

Last year, nearly 520 new recruits joined the Chandigarh Police force and were undergoing training at the recruitment centre. Due to the pandemic, everyone was put on field duties to enforce prohibitory orders.

Apart from the new recruits, nearly 900 families of cops live on the same campus.

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In