e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Air India lifts Garuda drones, operators to sanitise Chandigarh, Varanasi

Air India lifts Garuda drones, operators to sanitise Chandigarh, Varanasi

With the precedent set, it will be easy for all players to carry drones to places where they are needed during a disaster

chandigarh Updated: Apr 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Garuda Aerospace has bagged sanitisation orders from smart cities such as Varanasi, Raipur, Chennai and Hyderabad.
Garuda Aerospace has bagged sanitisation orders from smart cities such as Varanasi, Raipur, Chennai and Hyderabad. (HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The national air carrier Air India on Thursday airlifted two Garuda Aerospace drones and two operators from Chennai for sanitisation operations in Chandigarh and Varanasi in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Two drones and two operators were air lifted by an Air India cargo flight. After landing at the Delhi airport, one team will go to Chandigarh and the other to Varanasi by road,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, managing director of Garuda Aerospace, said.

“This is the first time that a drone company has received permission to fly in an Air India cargo flight to serve India in its fight against Covid-19,” he said.

“With the precedent set, it will be easy for all players to carry drones to places where they are needed during a disaster,” said Jayaprakash.

“We expect the plane to reach Delhi around 6pm. One of our teams is already in Chandigarh carrying out sanitisation operations and one team is en route to Varanasi,” Jayaprakash said.

Garuda Aerospace has bagged sanitisation orders from smart cities such as Varanasi, Raipur, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Apart from arranging the logistics, Garuda Aerospace had to convince drone operators to travel to Chandigarh and Varanasi.

“Fortunately, the operators volunteered to serve during this national crisis,” Jayaprakash said.

top news
LIVE: Disagree with PM a lot, but united in fighting Covid, says Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: Disagree with PM a lot, but united in fighting Covid, says Rahul Gandhi
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
Lockdown not a solution to fight Covid-19, need to ramp up testing: Rahul Gandhi
Lockdown not a solution to fight Covid-19, need to ramp up testing: Rahul Gandhi
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Did coronavirus originate from China? Trump says US investigating
Did coronavirus originate from China? Trump says US investigating
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Hyundai donates Covid-19 test kits from Korea to ICMR, may help 25,000 people
Hyundai donates Covid-19 test kits from Korea to ICMR, may help 25,000 people
‘If WHO knew the gravity of…’: US President Donald Trump doubles down on allegations
‘If WHO knew the gravity of…’: US President Donald Trump doubles down on allegations
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news