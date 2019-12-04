e-paper
Alcoholic man among 5 of family booked for strangulating wife to death in Patiala

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2019 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

An alcoholic and four family members have been booked for allegedly strangulating his 26-year-old wife to death at Kheri Gandian village.

The accused have been identified as husband Kuldeep Singh, brother-in-law Satnam Singh, Satnam’s wife Nandu, father-in-law Balwinder Singh, and mother-in-law Krishna Devi, all residents of Mandiana village.

“Victim Parmjeet Kaur, of Pandita village, got married to Kuldeep seven years back. Since then, the accused has been assaulting her time-and-again under the influence of liquor. The couple has a son and a daughter,” police said.

Balkar Singh, father of the victim, told police that on December 2, they received a call from their son-in-law’s cousin that Parmjeet is not well.

“My brother, nephew and I reached their house immediately, only to find that Parmjeet had already died. We saw injuries and strangulation marks on her neck,” Balkar stated in the complaint.

Kheri Gandian station house officer (SHO) Manjeet Singh said, “Parmjeet’s father alleged that all the accused strangulated his daughter. Acting on the complaint, we have registered a case of murder against all five.”

The case has been registered under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kheri Gandian police station.

