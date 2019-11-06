Alma Mater: Discipline comes first at Pathways Global school Moga

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:11 IST

The objective of our school is to inculcate discipline in children. We are encouraged to be more gentle, truthful and sincere to ourselves and to others.

The foundation of the school was laid by chairman Surjit Singh Sidhu, vice-chairman Avtar Singh Saundh and president Aniljit Singh Kamboj.

All teachers and students look up to our principal Pawan Thakur. He is very well-qualified and has a teaching experience of 16 years. The teachers in our school are also well-qualified and have good communication skills.

Our school has world class infrastructure with air-conditioned classrooms under CCTV surveillance. All classes have interactive smart boards. The involvement of technology has made learning more effective. We also love the mini zoo and the botanical garden and make good use of the well-furnished biology, chemistry, physics and computer labs. Our school lays more emphasis on practical work than theory. The library of our school is well-stocked.

The school provides a scholarship scheme for students who top their classes during the annual examination.

We are all encouraged to participate in various activities related to art and craft, education, science and music. The school organises such activities to hone our skills and instil confidence in us.

Moral education is an integral and compulsory part of our curriculum. Participation in sports is also encouraged at our school. Recently, our school students had won the T-20 series held in Nepal and Malaysia and secured first position in both. Students from our school won five bronze medals in the 22nd sub-junior state Wushu competition. Two of our students were selected for national Tang Soo Do (Korean karate) championship.

In my school, we not only gain knowledge from books but also learn things practically and that contributes to our overall growth.

(The Author is Komalpreet Kaur, Class 10 student of Pathways Global School, Kot Ise Khan, Moga. Views expressed here are personal.)