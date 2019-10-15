Alma Mater: Student of Yadavindra Public School shares his experience

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:03 IST

Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, focuses on the true quality of education with its motto “Vidya… Vinay… Veerta…”. This principle is ingrained in every aspect of a student’s life. The ultimate aim is to make every pupil capable of differentiating between what is right and what is not and also to instil values in them which propel them towards the correct path throughout their lives.

The students are motivated to lead a disciplined lifestyle with respect for time and a sense of responsibility. Through the value of the week and value education lessons, we are taught the principles of honesty, integrity, selflessness and the acceptance of diverse ideas and beliefs.

My school has a green campus which is unparalleled in the tricity. It also won the title of The Most Eco-Friendly School.

Special care is taken to keep the school clean. High standards of hygiene are maintained, especially in the dining hall which serves delicious lunch every afternoon to approximately 2,000 members of the YPS family.

Being a boarding-cum-day boarding school, the overall development of each child is taken care of.

The teachers endeavour to ensure that each individual is able to learn life skills which are beyond the scope of the syllabus. The low teacher-to-student ratio at my school, making it possible to involve all the pupils in an interactive manner. Hence, no child is ignored in any class.

The school provides numerous opportunities for students to discover themselves with a co-curricular activity on every Wednesday such as debates, quizzes, drama, music and many more. Sports events ranging from basketball, cricket, tennis, swimming and hockey, are organised regularly in the school.

We take great pride in the rich legacy of YPS wherein the juniors are guided by the senior students as to how to refine their talents and make the most of their abilities to achieve excellence.

All this contributes to making every student an able human being, upholding the true essence of humanity, by the time he or she moves out of the school.

(Author Abhinav Pratap Singh Sachdeva is a student of Yadavindra Public School. Views expressed here are personal)

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 18:51 IST