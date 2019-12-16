Annual sports day at The British School Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 17:28 IST

Harmonia, the annual sports day of The British School, was organised at the Sports Complex, Sector 7, on Sunday.

Anjum Moudgil, Indian sport shooter, was the chief guest.

She gave away prizes to the previous year’s academic and sports winners.

The event commenced with an army band leading the marching contingents. The chief guest declared the sports meet open by releasing balloons.

After a defence drill and Olympic torch relay, a sports drill was presented by the junior school students. Senior students presented various field formations and dances.

The star athletes were awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals. The toppers of Classes 10 and 12 along with winners of various sports competitions were honoured with trophies.

Jashnoor Sandhu was awarded the stellar student of the year trophy for topping the Class 10 board result. The overall champion house trophy for inter-house activities was bagged by Richard House.