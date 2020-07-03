e-paper
ASI, constable face probe after theft accused escapes

ASI Yashpal and constable Yogesh were at the Sector 22 police post questioning Sanjay Kumar from Doda in Jammu and Kashmir when requested a toilet break and escaped

chandigarh Updated: Jul 03, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two policemen were facing a probe for letting a theft accused escape from their custody in Chandigarh. The accused, however, was arrested later.
An assistant sub inspector (ASI) and constable with Chandigarh police faced a departmental inquiry on Friday for dereliction of duty after a theft accused escaped from their custody even though he was arrested later.

Investigating officer and ASI Yashpal and constable Yogesh were at the Sector 22 police post at 8.30 pm questioning Sanjay Kumar from Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, arrested for theft in the sector, when he asked for a toilet break . As Yogesh was escorting him Kumar pushed him, scaled the wall behind the post and fled.

The police arrested him later at the Zirakpur barrier a few hours later.

Sanjay was arrested on Wednesday in connection the theft and remanded to three day police custody on Thursday.

BTech student Parbhat Kiran and his friend Parnav, both sharing lodgings in Sector 22, had been on a visit to Yamunanagaon from June 21. When they returned on July 1 they found three laptops, an iWatch, iPhone and Toshiba hard disk missing from their room. They suspected Sanjay, who had moved in with them on June 19, to be involved.

He was arrested on July 1 for theft.

After Sanjay’s rearrest from the Zirakpur barrier another case under section 224 IPC was registered at the Sector 17 police station here.

