Associated schools in a fix after Punjab school board changes norms for continuing operations

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:42 IST

The continuation pro forma with new norms for associated schools uploaded on the Punjab School Education Board website has left principals in a fix.

According to the new norms set by the board, schools must have a campus area of 500 yards upto Class 10 and 750 yards upto Class 12 and size of rooms should be 20x15 square yards. In 2013, the board has allowed associated schools to operate with campus area of 200 yards.

Members of Punjab Private School Organisation held a meeting at Nirvana school, Shimlapuri, on Monday, and decided to submit a memorandum to cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and PSEB to get these new rules implemented for new schools only.

Members said it is not feasible to increase the area of schools as land around them is already occupied.

According to the new rules set by the board, associated schools have to submit a change of land use certificate by June 30.

Rajeev Thapar, executive member of the organisation, said, “There are around 500 to 600 associated schools in Ludhiana and most of them have campus area of 200 yards. We will submit a memorandum to the cabinet minister and board officials to allow us to fill the pro forma to let us abide by the old rules..”

The last date to fill the pro forma after implementing the new rules is June 30 with a continuation fee of Rs 10,000.

If any school fails to submit, they have to pay Rs 2,000 as late fee till July 15. Every associated school must have 10 classrooms for the students of Classes 1 to 10 and 14 classrooms till Class 12.

School authorities have also been asked to follow the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Educational Institutional Act, 2016, to charge fees.