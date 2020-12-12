At 28.1°C, Chandigarh records warmest December day since 2014

chandigarh

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 28.1°C on Friday, making it the warmest December day here since 2014, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) records.

But, as rain is predicted on Saturday, to be followed by fog on Sunday and Monday, the mercury is likely to register a significant drop.

At 28.1°C, the day temperature was the second highest for a December day this decade, after the 28.4°C temperature recorded on December 1, 2014. It was also five notches above the normal temperature expected at this time of the year. Chandigarh remained the hottest station in all of Punjab and Haryana, as per IMD.

“Western Disturbances are active in the region. Although they didn’t bring in any rain on Friday, the winds were warmer, which caused the day temperature to rise. The sky was also clear, due to which there was sufficient sunlight,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

Rain expected today, chill to follow

“Rain can be expected in the city around afternoon on Saturday. With cloudy weather and rain, the day temperature will drop steeply and can go below 20°C as well in the coming days,” he added.

IMD has also forecast moderate to dense fog in isolated pockets of the city on Sunday and Monday, which will keep the day temperature on the lower side.

“Cloudy weather will trap the heat and keep night temperature from falling. However, in the next week, even the minimum temperature can fall by three degrees due to snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and cold northward winds blowing in from there,” Paul said.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 20°C and 21°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 9°C.