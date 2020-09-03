ATM containing ₹9 lakh stolen in Ambala

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:21 IST

Thieves decamped with an ATM containing over Rs 9 lakh from an Indian Bank kiosk in Ambala’s Shahpur village near National Highway 44 on Tuesday night.

“The case balance after loading the machine at 4.30pm on September 1 was Rs 10.68 lakh, and when the theft occurred, it had an approximate balance of Rs 9.13 lakh,” bank manager Priyanshu Tank told the police. The theft was discovered by the security guard around 6am on Wednesday, following which he sounded the police.

Police said CCTV footage had captured two masked men leaving with the ATM.

Station in-charge Parao police station said an FIR under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass by night, or house-breaking by night, in order to the committing of any offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian had been registered.