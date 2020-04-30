Bains writes to cooperation minister, accuses Verka of looting dairy farmers, public

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:02 IST

Accusing the Verka milk plant authorities of looting dairy farmers and general public on purchase and sale of milk, Lok Insaaf Party chief-cum- MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on Thursday wrote a letter to Punjab cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa demanding an inquiry into the same.

In the letter addressed to Randhawa, Bains alleged that Verka authorities have reduced the rate on which the plant purchases milk from the farmers by Rs 6. However, the plant is still selling the milk on same rates to the public. This way the plant management is looting around Rs 2 crore on daily basis, he stated in the letter.

Bains alleged that before the lockdown, Verka used to purchase milk (4.50% fat) at Rs 36 per litre, but after the lockdown the rate has been reduced to Rs 30.

“The dairy farming sector is already reeling under losses amid lockdown and the plant management has further increased their problems by reducing the price of purchasing the milk,” he said.

Demanding that the state government should mark an inquiry in the matter, Bains said that the plant management should either increase the rates on which the milk is purchased or it should reduce the price of milk which is sold to the common man.