Bar owner complains of extortion call from Lawrence Bishnoi

Divye Malik, the owner of lounge bar Boulevard in Sector 26, received a threat-cum-extortion call from a man identifying himself as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police said on Wednesday.

Investigating officials said Malik claimed that on September 17 he received a WhatsApp call from a man identifying himself as Bishnoi, asking for money if he wanted protection against his (Bishnoi’s) gang members.

A case has been registered under Section 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous caller) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 26 police station.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang has been involved in extortion, robbery and kidnappings, was moved to a high-security jail in Ajmer after he was caught using a cell phone in prison in Jodhpur.

