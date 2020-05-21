e-paper
BBMB staffer found dead in house in Sec 36

The body’s examination revealed Subash had died two days ago, said policeH

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 00:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 55-year-old man was found dead at his house in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Colony in Sector 36, police said on Wednesday.

Identified as Subash of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, he worked as a peon in the BBMB office and used to live alone. He was not reporting to work for the past few days, following which police were alerted. Upon breaking into his house, cops found his body on the floor.

After collecting samples for Covid-19 testing, a health team moved the body to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. The body’s examination revealed Subash had died two days ago, said police. A relative disclosed Subash was suffering from black jaundice.

Ruling out foul flay, police have initiated inquest proceedings.

