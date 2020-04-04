Bhiwani Mahapanchayat’s ‘Janata Rasoi’ provides meals to 7,000 people daily

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 18:51 IST

Bhiwani Mahapanchayat has shown great enterprise and tried to ease the distress of marginalised individuals during the lockdown as it has been serving food to over 7,000 people on a daily basis since March 23.

Sampuran Singh, convenor of the panchayat said they had started a ‘Janata Rasoi’ in Bhiwani city to ensure that the 21-day-long lockdown does not leave anyone starving in the city.

“This community kitchen provides lunch and dinner to over 7,000 persons a day. We are receiving 1,000 persons’ food from Bhiwani jail and food for 1,500 persons from Rohtak’s Sunaria jail. Our volunteers have been distributing food items at the doorstep of the needy. We are sanitising our food four times a day”, he added.

However, the local people are paying money to run the ‘Janata Rasoi’. This kitchen offers roti, rice and other items to the people. The mahapanchayat has hired a few cooks to prepare the meals.

Moreover, around 100 persons including women and school-going children are working here free of cost to prepare meals.

10-year-old Muskan of Bhiwani said she along with her parents and brother, has been helping other volunteers in preparing meals for the needy since Monday. “After the lockdown was imposed across the country, I had asked my parents to help the migrant and needy by doing some social service”, she said.