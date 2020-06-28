e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Bhiwani spinning mill sacked infected workers, alleges MP Dharambir Singh

Bhiwani spinning mill sacked infected workers, alleges MP Dharambir Singh

The Bhiwani administration had directed the mill authorities to shut its operations after over 40 employees and their contacts were found positive last week

chandigarh Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:02 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
BJP member of parliament (MP) from Bhiwani- Mahendergarh constituency Dharambir Singh on Sunday alleged that Bhiwani’s biggest spinning mill, Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Limited (GBTL) mill, has been forcing its employees to resign, including those who were tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Bhiwani administration had directed the mill authorities to shut its operations after over 40 employees and their contacts were found positive last week.

In his letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the BJP MP has urged them to resume work at the mill and ensure that the workers weren’t sacked.

Dharambir Singh said the mill workers were facing a financial crunch. “Nearly 3,000 workers were working at this grand-old spinning mill before the lockdown was imposed. More than 300 of them have left for their native places as the mill authorities forced them to resign because some of them and their contacts tested positive for the virus,” he added.

Amid a crisis, the MP said, the mill authorities were playing a ‘cruel game’ by sacking its employees. “Those tested positive and living in the BTM Line area and nearby four colonies are struggling to get drinking water, milk and basic supplies. The administration should arrange food for them,” he added.

GBTL mill’s general manager (GM) Kaushal Tanwar had issued a notice on May 7, stating that the workers will be paid 50% of their basic salary and DA and the deducted amount will be reimbursed in instalments in future.

However, workers claimed that the mill authorities gave each of them Rs 9,000 as a loan in April and since then, they have been waiting for their salaries.

Congress’ Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry said both the mill authorities as well as the district administration have failed to provide basic amenities to GBTL workers.

“Due to shortage of money, the workers are forced to starve and neither the administration nor the mill authorities are providing food to poor workers, including those infected with the virus. If their issues are not addressed within two days, I will observe a sit-in outside the deputy commissioner’s office,” she added.

Meanwhile, mill’s GM Kaushal Tanwar termed the allegations baseless and said that they had been providing food to their workers residing in BTM Line areas and other adjacent colonies.

“We are not sacking our employees. In fact, we are taking care of our infected workers’ family members,” Tanwar added.

