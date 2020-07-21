e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Bir theft case: SIT files reply to petition of accused against chargesheet

Bir theft case: SIT files reply to petition of accused against chargesheet

The seven dera followers accused in the 2015 case involving the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib had filed a petition in a Faridkot court

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 01:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) led by deputy inspector general (DIG) Ranbir Singh Khatra on Monday filed a reply in the court of judicial magistrate to a petition of the accused Dera Sacha Sauda followers challenging its chargesheet.

The seven dera followers accused in the 2015 case involving the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib had filed a petition in a Faridkot court. In the application, they said the chargesheet filed by the CBI in a Mohali court was sub judice and thus the probe conducted by the SIT as well as its the chargesheet are illegal.

The SIT has claimed to have no information of any ongoing investigation in the sacrilege cases that were entrusted to it.

“We have submitted the reply in the court. We are ready for the arguments,” said DIG Khatra.

Judicial magistrate Chetan Sharma also extended the judicial custody of five accused dera followers till August 3.

On July 4, the SIT arrested seven dera followers in the ‘bir’ theft case. But two of the accused, Sukjinder Singh and Shakti Singh, were released as they had already got bail from a Mohali court. The others are in judicial custody.

top news
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In