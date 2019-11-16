BJP core group to discuss poll results, coalition govt today

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:35 IST

The issues pertaining to the October assembly election results as well as discussions on the newly-formed coalition government are set to surface at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core group meeting in Delhi on Sunday. It is the first time after the recent assembly polls in Haryana that the core group is holding its meeting.

The saffron party had fallen much short of its target to win 75 plus seats and ended up with 40 while the Congress managed to bag 31 out of total 90 seats.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) won 10 seats while independent candidates secured seven. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party were reduced to one seat each.

With none of the parties being able to muster a full majority, the BJP and JJP have struck a post poll alliance and formed a coalition government.

The party core group is likely to analyse the poll results and go into details as its winning numbers were short of the saffron party’s much-hyped 75 plus target, besides discussing the functioning of the coalition government.

The meeting would also discuss issues to be taken up at the government’s first cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Monday. This would be besides the priorities of the BJP in the coming days.

The party leaders privy to the issues that are set to come up at the meeting further informed HT that the core group would also discuss the BJP’s ensuing organisational elections as the term of party president Amit Shah is getting over next month.

Appointments of chairpersons of different corporations, instructions for the new ministers to “have rapport with the party” and role of all the 10 MPs from Haryana in the upcoming Parliament session are among the other issues that are likely to be discussed at the meeting.

Headed by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the party core group comprise of state affairs incharge Anil Jain, state president Subhash Barala, general secretary Suresh Bhatt, MP Rattan Lal Kataria, Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar, national secretary Sudha Yadav, state general secretaries Sanjay Bhatia (who is also Karnal MP), Sandeep Joshi and Ved Pal, former minister Ram Bilas Sharma, state cabinet ministers Capt Abhimanyu and Om Prakash Dhankar and party state women wing head Nirmal Vairagi.