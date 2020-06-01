Body of missing teenaged girl found in Pabbar river

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 12:09 IST

The naked body of a teenaged girl, who had gone missing on May 30, was found floating in river Pabbar in Chirgaon tehsil of Rohru on Monday.

The deceased’s mother had told the police that her 19-year-old daughter had gone missing from Sandasu village, which is situated on the banks of river Pabbar.

The deceased went for a morning walk with her mother everyday but on May 30 the girl had ventured out alone.

On Monday morning, locals out on a morning walk along the river spotted the dead girl floating on the river.

The police fished out the body with the help of locals.

“The body was sent for an autopsy to the civil hospital in Rohru,” said sub-divisional police officer Rohru, Sunil Negi.

The police are going through the call logs of the girl before she went missing. A few youngsters have been questioned.

20-YEAR-OLD NEPALESE WOMAN STILL MISSING

Police have not been able to find a 20-year-old Nepalese woman who had gone missing from on May 26 from Sandasu village.

The girl lived with her parents along the banks of river Pabbar.

Police believe that she had been swept away in the river as a single shoe was found near the river.