Building branch failed to keep online record of CLU, ED charges: Ludhiana MC panel

chandigarh

Updated: May 29, 2020 02:04 IST

An MC committee on Thursday revealed that the building branch had failed to maintain the online record of charges levied and challans issued under change of land use (CLU) and external development (ED).

The MC committee, which met at Zone D office, has sought a report on the said charges levied in various municipal zones.

Councillors Mamta Ashu, Dr Jai Prakash, Sunny Bhalla, Dilraj Singh and OP Ratra among others attended the meeting, besides MC additional commissioner Rishipal Singh and joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh.

The committee has also sought a report on how the non-compoundable (those that can’t be regularised) buildings, which were sealed by the MC in the past, had been allowed to open.

In January, the committee had accused the building branch staff of levying different charges in every municipal zone to favour builders and building owners. The committee had said MC officials had charged the rates approved by the state government in 2017 against many buildings, even though these rates were disapproved by the MC general house.

Councillor Ashu said, “In the January meeting, the committee members had sought a report regarding the buildings which had been approved in the past by municipal town planner (MTP) Monica Anand within two days, but it has still not been submitted. Now, the officials have claimed that the report would be submitted in the next meeting. In that report, the MTP has been asked to list the orders of authorities concerned based on which the charges were collected from building owners.”

The state government had approved new CLU and EDC rates in 2017. But the MC house had rejected the same and officials were directed to continue charging the 2014 rates. However, the building branch officials have been imposing both the rates (whichever is less) in different MC zones to benefit the builders, said Mamta Ashu adding that an illegal 10 storey building was constructed in Feroze Gandhi market area, but no action had been taken against the same.

“It is surprising that building branch officials have not uploaded the challans issued against the buildings in the last five months and illegal buildings are being constructed in the city. The committee has sought action against the officials for their failure to upload the information. The officials have been told to submit the report in four days, following which, action would be recommended against the erring staff members,” said Ashu.