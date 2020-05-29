e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Building branch failed to keep online record of CLU, ED charges: Ludhiana MC panel

Building branch failed to keep online record of CLU, ED charges: Ludhiana MC panel

The MC committee, which met at Zone D office, has sought a report on the said charges levied in various municipal zones

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 02:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

An MC committee on Thursday revealed that the building branch had failed to maintain the online record of charges levied and challans issued under change of land use (CLU) and external development (ED).

The MC committee, which met at Zone D office, has sought a report on the said charges levied in various municipal zones.

Councillors Mamta Ashu, Dr Jai Prakash, Sunny Bhalla, Dilraj Singh and OP Ratra among others attended the meeting, besides MC additional commissioner Rishipal Singh and joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh.

The committee has also sought a report on how the non-compoundable (those that can’t be regularised) buildings, which were sealed by the MC in the past, had been allowed to open.

In January, the committee had accused the building branch staff of levying different charges in every municipal zone to favour builders and building owners. The committee had said MC officials had charged the rates approved by the state government in 2017 against many buildings, even though these rates were disapproved by the MC general house.

Councillor Ashu said, “In the January meeting, the committee members had sought a report regarding the buildings which had been approved in the past by municipal town planner (MTP) Monica Anand within two days, but it has still not been submitted. Now, the officials have claimed that the report would be submitted in the next meeting. In that report, the MTP has been asked to list the orders of authorities concerned based on which the charges were collected from building owners.”

The state government had approved new CLU and EDC rates in 2017. But the MC house had rejected the same and officials were directed to continue charging the 2014 rates. However, the building branch officials have been imposing both the rates (whichever is less) in different MC zones to benefit the builders, said Mamta Ashu adding that an illegal 10 storey building was constructed in Feroze Gandhi market area, but no action had been taken against the same.

“It is surprising that building branch officials have not uploaded the challans issued against the buildings in the last five months and illegal buildings are being constructed in the city. The committee has sought action against the officials for their failure to upload the information. The officials have been told to submit the report in four days, following which, action would be recommended against the erring staff members,” said Ashu.

top news
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In