Burail killing: One shooter held, says Bishnoi gave orders from jail

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:39 IST

Shubham Bhignani, an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested by Khanna police on Thursday for the murder of property dealer Sonu Shah on September 28, received instructions for the killing from Bishnoi over WhatsApp calls made from prison. He was also the first one to open fire at Shah in his Sector 45 office, it has been learnt

Interestingly, Bishnoi, currently incarcerated in a Rajasthan jail, was in constant touch with Bhignani through WhatsApp. “Lawrence asked him to meet other assailants who would help kill Shah in Chandigarh. We are probing how Lawrence managed to call the assailants as nothing is clear so, far,” said Rajan Parminder, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Khanna.

Bhignani is wanted in multiple cases of murder and other crimes in Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. He was nabbed with a female friend and two to three aides in Khanna.

“The assailants parted ways after committing the crime. They also used motorcycles to commute in Ambala. Shubham stayed in Haryana for some time and recently came to Khanna where we nabbed him. He disclosed that he fired nearly six bullets at Sonu and was the first to open fire,” said Parminder.

Bhignani’s accomplices were Raju, Rajan and Kala. Chandigarh police investigators have reached Khanna and will bring him back to the city on a production warrant most likely on Saturday after he is sent to judicial custody.

On September 28, as part of what’s believed to be gang-related violence, Shah, who also had a criminal record, was shot dead at his office while two of his aides, Joginder Singh ‘Pehalwan’ and Palwinder Singh ‘Romi’, were critically injured.

Even as Shah sustained 10 bullet injuries, 14 empty cartridges fired from .32 bore and .30 bore pistols were recovered from the spot. Before Bhignani’s arrest, UT police had zeroed in on a 28-year-old hotelier who confessed to have helped Shah’s assailants. Dharminder Singh, a native of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, owns and manages DK Palace Hotel in Burail village.

