e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Burail man held for burning girlfriend in Chandigarh

Burail man held for burning girlfriend in Chandigarh

The 22-year-old victim from Shillong had sustained 20% burn injuries after Naresh threw sanitizer on her face and used a lighter to burn her on the intervening night of July 6 and 7.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A day after a Burail man was booked for burning his girlfriend using sanitizer because she had refused to lend him ₹2,000, the accused was arrested on Saturday.

Naresh of Burail was sent to judicial custody on Saturday. Police said that the accused was into selling and installing CCTV cameras.

The 22-year-old victim from Shillong had sustained 20% burn injuries after Naresh threw sanitizer on her face and used a lighter to burn her on the intervening night of July 6 and 7. The neighbours had rushed the victim to the hospital.

The woman had come to Chandigarh in December last year. She had become friends with Naresh and the two had started living together. The woman told the police that Naresh used to beat her for money.

After being discharged from the hospital, the victim had lodged a complaint. A case under Sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

top news
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
As Covid-19 spikes, BS Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
As Covid-19 spikes, BS Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bengaluru
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bengaluru
Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup metropolitan district extended till July 19
Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup metropolitan district extended till July 19
Two arrested in Rajasthan for ‘attempts’ to topple government, political slugfest continues
Two arrested in Rajasthan for ‘attempts’ to topple government, political slugfest continues
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar assembly polls from August: CPI
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar assembly polls from August: CPI
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In