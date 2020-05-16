Burail woman held for killing husband sent to police custody

chandigarh

Updated: May 16, 2020 21:30 IST

A local court on Saturday sent a woman from Burail village in Sector 45, accused of strangling her husband to death, to one-day police custody.

The accused, Radha, was arrested after the autopsy revealed that her husband, Mani Ram, a painter, died of asphyxia due to strangulation and found nail marks on his neck.

After the crime, the woman had brought the man, who was around 40 years old, to the Sector 45 dispensary, where he was declared brought dead on Tuesday night. The police were then called in and the body was moved to the mortuary at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16.

Police said the deceased was tested for Covid-19 before the autopsy. They said the victim was an alcoholic, and was drunk on Tuesday evening as well when his wife attacked him. According to their neighbours, the couple used to quarrel frequently.

On the complaint of the victim’s cousin, Brijesh Kumar, who also lives in Sector 45, police had booked Radha under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).