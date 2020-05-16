e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Burail woman held for killing husband sent to police custody

Burail woman held for killing husband sent to police custody

Had allegedly strangled him to death at their house on Tuesday night

chandigarh Updated: May 16, 2020 21:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A local court on Saturday sent a woman from Burail village in Sector 45, accused of strangling her husband to death, to one-day police custody.

The accused, Radha, was arrested after the autopsy revealed that her husband, Mani Ram, a painter, died of asphyxia due to strangulation and found nail marks on his neck.

After the crime, the woman had brought the man, who was around 40 years old, to the Sector 45 dispensary, where he was declared brought dead on Tuesday night. The police were then called in and the body was moved to the mortuary at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16.

Police said the deceased was tested for Covid-19 before the autopsy. They said the victim was an alcoholic, and was drunk on Tuesday evening as well when his wife attacked him. According to their neighbours, the couple used to quarrel frequently.

On the complaint of the victim’s cousin, Brijesh Kumar, who also lives in Sector 45, police had booked Radha under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In