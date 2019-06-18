Burglars flee with 68 firearms, 1200 rounds, CCTV from gun house in Jandiala

Burglars decamped with firearms from a gun house in Jandiala town of Punjab, police said on Monday.

Owner of the gun house, Satbir Singh (37) of Partap Nagar in Amritsar, said the thieves stole 68 firearms after breaking the wall of his gun house, during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

A case has been registered on Satbir’s complaint, wherein he stated, “On Saturday at around 5 pm, I went home after closing the gun house. I don’t open the gun house on Sunday. On Sunday evening, I got a call from someone informing me about the theft at the gun house.”

When he visited the spot, he found a wall of the gun house had been broken down. He said, “When I checked, 68 fire arms— pistols and revolvers—were missing. Additionally 1,200 rounds of different firearms too have been stolen.”

These firearms had been deposited by people of the area when the election code was enforced. To escape attention, the burglars also took away the installed CCTV and its DVR system, he said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Vikramjit Singh Duggal said they have been examining the footage of the CCTV installed in the area to ascertain the identity of the accused.

The police have registered a case under sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown thieves at Jandiala police station.

