CAB protests: NSUI burns Amit Shah effigy, ABVP takes out support rally

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 22:34 IST

Outraged over incidents of violence against students of Jamia Islamia University by the Delhi Police student’s organisation National Student Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday burnt effigy of Union home minister Amit Shah outside the state Congress headquarters Rajiv Bhawan.

NSUI leaders say they were with the students of Jamia and will not tolerate attacks on students.

Meanwhile, the right wing student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad supported Citizenship Amendment Bill and staged a march to support the bill and shouted slogans in the support of the bill outside the DC office Shimla.

ABVP activist Rahul Rana said “There are some anti-national elements that are opposing this bill. They are the same people who are trying to destroy the nation. ABVP is a nationalist student organisation and supports the Citizenship Amendment Bill.”