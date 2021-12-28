Campaign to make to make Buddha Nullah pollution-free begins in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:37 IST

With an aim to make Buddha Nullah pollution free by January 26, the municipal corporation (MC) flagged off the “Clean Buddha Nullah” awareness campaign on Monday.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, mayor Balkar Sandhu and MLAs Rakesh Pandey, Surinder Dawar and Sanjay Talwar flagged off an awareness rally on Day 1.

Over 1,000 students from seven colleges of the city will move from door-to-door in 16 wards in the vicinity of nullah to discourage residents from dumping solid waste into the city’s main drain. Student volunteers and NCC cadets from SCD Government College, Government College for Girls, Kamla Lohtia Sanatan Dharam College, Arya College, Government ITI, SDP College and Government Polytechnic College are participating in the campaign.

The officials said that the students will be divided in groups of three to cover a large number of areas and the police will accompany them.The students will also educate residents regarding source segregation of waste.

Hoardings have been installed in the area warning residents that a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on the violators if caught dumping solid waste in the nullah. Over 60 marshals/guards have also been deployed at the 14-km long stretch of the nullah to stop the residents from dumping waste, which will be supervised by 24 nodal officers. Sandhu said that pamphlets will also be distributed.

Puran Singh, state project director, Swachh Bharat Mission, said, “Masks and sanitisers have been provided to students to ensure their safety. We expect that this campaign will bear fruits and nullah will be made garbage free.”

CM to lay the foundation stone for Rs 650-crore project

Ashu said that the work order for the Rs 650-crore project under which MC will take various steps to stop pollution in the nullah has been issued and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will lay the foundation stone for it next month.

Ashu urged leaders and councillors of different political parties to keep their differences aside and work together.

BRS Nagar road to be developed as smart road: Ashu

To provide a solution to rainwater accumulation, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) commenced a project to transform BRS Nagar road (starting from the Sidhwan canal till Lodhi Club road) into a smart road with a rainwater harvesting mechanism.

State food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam laid the foundation of the Rs 4.61 crore project on Monday.

The officials said that interlocking tiles will be installed alongside the 2.8kms long stretch of road.

Ashu said that leisure valleys are also being developed in the area. The projects are being taken up as per the requirements of the residents and this project to transform the BRS Nagar road into a smart road will be completed within six months, he added.