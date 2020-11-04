Cancellation of NOCs: Did not receive notice, pvt school in Ludhiana says

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:49 IST

Nineteen days after Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla had cancelled the no-objection certificates (NOCs) of three prominent private schools in Ludhiana for violating government instructions during the Covid-19 pandemic, the management committee of Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, claimed that they were neither served any notice nor received any communication from the state government or district education department.

The schools are in the dock for slashing salaries of its employees or not paying them altogether, due to the pandemic, despite clear government directions against such acts.

Surinder Singh Ryait, general secretary of GNPS, Sarabha Nagar, said they have sent many representations to the district education department to clear the air, but so far they have not received any notice or information regarding cancellation of the NOC.

He also claimed that education officers have not replied to their e-mails.

“We found out about cancellation of the NOC through newspapers on October 17. Parents are in a fix and are hesitant to admit their children to the school, as they have assumed that it will close down,” Ryait said.

“This has dented the reputation of the school. We used to get more than 200 to 300 applications for admission in LKG and Nursery classes in October and November. But, due to the controversy, we have not received a single application. We have a strength of 3,000 students, but only 40% have paid fees till now,” he added.

Ryait refuted the allegations of not paying salaries to teachers. He added that each and every staff of the school is receiving salaries in time. On being asked about collecting fees from students, Ryait said that there were no clear orders either from the government or from the court to not collect fees.