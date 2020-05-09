e-paper
Capt Amarinder Singh joins TikTok star Noor, urges people to stay indoors amid lockdown

Capt Amarinder Singh joins TikTok star Noor, urges people to stay indoors amid lockdown

In her latest video, Noorpreet Kaur, aka Noor, who plays a Sikh boy, makes a video call to the chief minister to complain about some villagers going out to play cricket during curfew relaxation

chandigarh Updated: May 09, 2020 11:43 IST
The Punjab CM urges people not to misuse curfew relaxation in the video.
The five-year-old girl, who shot to limelight for her social distancing messages on a phone application, has Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh vouching for the practice in her latest video.

In her latest video, Noorpreet Kaur, aka Noor, who plays a Sikh boy, makes a video call to the chief minister to complain about some villagers going out to play cricket during curfew relaxation.

“Eh curfew ghuman layee nahin khuleya haiga (Curfew relaxation is not for roaming around),” Noor, posing as a sardarji tells the offenders in the video.

The boy then warns them that he will report the matter to the chief minister.

“CM Sir, ever since the curfew relaxation, our village youths are roaming around,” he tells Singh.

 

The chief minister, in his reply, says, “I will definitely talk to them and you tell me who is not listening.” The video shows the chief minister asking the youngsters not to go out. He also praises Noor for urging people to stay indoors.

The curfew in Punjab is relaxed between 7am to 3pm.

Noor and her sister Jashanpreet Kaur feature in videos made by Sandeep Toor, a grocery store owner, who now has over a million followers on TikTok.

Noor and Jashanpreet Kaur are the kids of a brick kiln worker.

 

@sandeeptoor9

🥰punjab police di respect kro🥰##sandeepsinghtoor99 ##sandeepsinghtoor ##sandeeptoor9 ##newdallateam ##varanbhinderawale ##viralvideo ##comedy ##duet

♬ original sound - sandeeptoor9

In an earlier video, Noor, in association with the Moga police, asked people to adhere to social distancing protocols and wear masks.

