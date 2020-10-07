Centre appoints Justice (retd) SS Saron chief commissioner of gurdwara elections

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 11:36 IST

The Centre has appointed Justice (retd) SS Saron as the chief commissioner, gurdwara elections.

His appointment has been approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an order issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on Tuesday.

The appointment is for two years, extendable by one year.

Justice Saron retired from the Punjab and Haryana high court three years ago.

The appointment is being seen as an important step in the direction of holding elections to the mini-parliament of Sikhs, the Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Its members were last elected for a five-year term in 2011.