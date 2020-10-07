e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Centre appoints Justice (retd) SS Saron chief commissioner of gurdwara elections

Centre appoints Justice (retd) SS Saron chief commissioner of gurdwara elections

The appointment is being seen as an important step in the direction of holding elections to the mini-parliament of Sikhs, the Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2020 11:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Justice SS Saron retired from the Punjab and Haryana high court three years ago. His appointment has been approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Justice SS Saron retired from the Punjab and Haryana high court three years ago. His appointment has been approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(HT file photo)
         

The Centre has appointed Justice (retd) SS Saron as the chief commissioner, gurdwara elections.

His appointment has been approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an order issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on Tuesday.

The appointment is for two years, extendable by one year.

Justice Saron retired from the Punjab and Haryana high court three years ago.

The appointment is being seen as an important step in the direction of holding elections to the mini-parliament of Sikhs, the Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Its members were last elected for a five-year term in 2011.

