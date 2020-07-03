Chandigarh: 2019 saw the highest number of traffic challans in 4 years

chandigarh

Jul 03, 2020

The traffic police in Chandigarh issued as many 2, 69,855 challans in 2019, making it the highest number of penalties since 2015. This comes despite the amendments in the Motor Vehicle Act, brought into effect in September, which increased the fine amount and punishments for many traffic violations.

Most of the challans were issued for driving without helmet, one of the offences against which stricter punishments were brought in. Besides an increase in the fine amount from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000, the penalty against riding a two-wheeler without helmet now also involves suspension of the driver’s license for three months.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) Kewal Krishan said, “All children above the age of four have to wear helmets now, and only turbaned Sikh men and women have been exempted.” The number of challans for this is also the highest since 2014 as per data.

DRUNKEN DRIVING CASES COME DOWN

Meanwhile, the number of challans for drunken driving have come down significantly from 6,489 in 2018 to 4,596 in 2019. Speaking about this, officiating chief traffic marshall, Suresh Sharma said, “A fall in the number is surprising as the number of nakas has actually gone up. With the fine amount now increased to

Rs 10,000, people behave more responsibly now and get a designated driver or a taxi to take them home than risk getting challaned.” Even in 2018, the number had slightly decreased as compared to 2017.

Sharma added that the hiked penalties of other traffic offences were beginning to lose their effect now which is why the number of total traffic challans had increased in 2019 as compared to previous years.

Calling the result encouraging, Member National Road Safety Council, Government of India, Kamal Soi said, “Higher numbers indicate that the traffic police are keeping up enforcement. I would urge them to be more scientific with their challaning, and focus on offences that lead to fatal accidents—such as speeding and drunken driving, but their recent campaign of issuing e-challans for speeding is also likely to bring down road fatalities. “