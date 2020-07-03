e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 2019 saw the highest number of traffic challans in 4 years

Chandigarh: 2019 saw the highest number of traffic challans in 4 years

Drunken driving cases come down as compared to 2018.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:49 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Most of the challans were issued for driving without helmet.
Most of the challans were issued for driving without helmet.(HT FILE)
         

The traffic police in Chandigarh issued as many 2, 69,855 challans in 2019, making it the highest number of penalties since 2015. This comes despite the amendments in the Motor Vehicle Act, brought into effect in September, which increased the fine amount and punishments for many traffic violations.

Most of the challans were issued for driving without helmet, one of the offences against which stricter punishments were brought in. Besides an increase in the fine amount from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000, the penalty against riding a two-wheeler without helmet now also involves suspension of the driver’s license for three months.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) Kewal Krishan said, “All children above the age of four have to wear helmets now, and only turbaned Sikh men and women have been exempted.” The number of challans for this is also the highest since 2014 as per data.

Hindustantimes

DRUNKEN DRIVING CASES COME DOWN

Meanwhile, the number of challans for drunken driving have come down significantly from 6,489 in 2018 to 4,596 in 2019. Speaking about this, officiating chief traffic marshall, Suresh Sharma said, “A fall in the number is surprising as the number of nakas has actually gone up. With the fine amount now increased to

Rs 10,000, people behave more responsibly now and get a designated driver or a taxi to take them home than risk getting challaned.” Even in 2018, the number had slightly decreased as compared to 2017.

Sharma added that the hiked penalties of other traffic offences were beginning to lose their effect now which is why the number of total traffic challans had increased in 2019 as compared to previous years.

Calling the result encouraging, Member National Road Safety Council, Government of India, Kamal Soi said, “Higher numbers indicate that the traffic police are keeping up enforcement. I would urge them to be more scientific with their challaning, and focus on offences that lead to fatal accidents—such as speeding and drunken driving, but their recent campaign of issuing e-challans for speeding is also likely to bring down road fatalities. “

top news
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi at Ladakh
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi at Ladakh
With 6,330 Covid cases, Maharashtra’s grim record run continues
With 6,330 Covid cases, Maharashtra’s grim record run continues
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty
Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In