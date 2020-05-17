e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh administration to set up appointment system for buying alcohol

Chandigarh administration to set up appointment system for buying alcohol

People can register online to get e-tokens and go to vends at the specified time to pick up liquor

chandigarh Updated: May 17, 2020 23:14 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Long queue can be seen outside liquor shops in Sector 32, Chandigarh, amid the third phase of the nationwide lockdown on Monday. To prevent such crowds and queues where people forget social distancing, the Chandigarh administration is setting up a system so that people can book their liquor online and collect their order at a specified time.
Long queue can be seen outside liquor shops in Sector 32, Chandigarh, amid the third phase of the nationwide lockdown on Monday. To prevent such crowds and queues where people forget social distancing, the Chandigarh administration is setting up a system so that people can book their liquor online and collect their order at a specified time. (Keshav Singh /HT)
         

Want do enjoy a quiet drink at home in the evening, need to replenish your alcohol stock and don’t want to queue up for bottles of wine or whiskey in the May heat? Well, soon you will be able to book an appointment online with a liquor vend, get a token, and go pick up your bottle(s) at a specified time.

The move comes after crowds thronged vends, serpentine queues formed and people forgot social distancing rules in their eagerness to get their hands on alcohol on May 4 after 40 “dry” days of lockdown due to Covid-19 restrictions.

An appointment system, the administration hopes, will keep away the crowds.

It will allow people to book an appointment online, get a token and reach the vend at a specified time to pick up alcohol.

Dates to start the facility are yet to be fixed.

“Dedicated mobile and web based applications have been developed with the help of National Informatics Centre, Chandigarh. A buyer will have to register on it, book his purchase and get an electronic token to show at the time of purchase,” said a senior UT official privy to the development.

A fixed number of about 40 tokens will be issued in an hour even though the exact number is yet to be fixed.

The application and the website for getting the e-token is likely to be known as ‘liquor e-token’. Buyers will have to register online and share details like name, address, mobile number and age.

Currently, around 66 liquor vends are operational in the city under the excise policy of 2019-2020, which has been extended till June 30. On Saturday, the department announced that the licence fee will be paid in terms of pro-rata basis.

An excise department notification read that the fee already paid by the retail sale licensees for March 23 to March 31 when they could not run their vends due to the lockdown and curfew would be adjusted in the licence fee to be paid for the extended period. People who have not applied for extension/renewal of licences and those not getting licences extended/renewed for the extended period will have their licence fee refunded for the March 23 to 31 period.

Also, cow cess will be levied at the rate of Rs 5 per bottle of 750ml of country liquor, Rs 5 per bottle of 650ml of beer and Rs 10 per bottle of 750ml of whiskey.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In