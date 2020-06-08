e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh administrator releases comic by Panjab University, PGIMER to unlock potential of children

Chandigarh administrator releases comic by Panjab University, PGIMER to unlock potential of children

While releasing the comic, Bandore said that in the current scenario, concerns of children should be addressed on time to avoid any panic among them

chandigarh Updated: Jun 08, 2020 20:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore (centre) during the release of comic book, Heroes of Lockdown, made by PU, PGIMER.
Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore (centre) during the release of comic book, Heroes of Lockdown, made by PU, PGIMER. (HT PHOTO)
         

A comic aimed towards unlocking the potential of children during the Covid-19 lockdown, made by faculty members of Panjab University and PGIMER, was released by Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday.

The comic, Heroes of Lockdown, part three of the information education and communication (IEC) comic series Kids, Vaayu and Corona, has been jointly prepared by Suman Mor of PU’s department of environment studies and Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, additional professor of environment health at PGIMER.

While releasing the comic, Bandore said that in the current scenario, concerns of children should be addressed on time to avoid any panic among them.

Mandeep Singh Brar, deputy commissioner of Chandigarh said, “Providing information to children in the form of comics is a good step.”

Key topics covered in comics include proper hand washing steps, use of homemade cloth masks, teaching social distancing, motivation for kids, procedures for online study and useful links including eVIDYA of MHRD.

“This comic also educates kids about government apps. Children are also educated to take care of the elderly at home or away from home. This comic also educates on the PM-CARES fund and use of Aarogaya Setu app,” Khaiwal said.

top news
Troop movements halt at 4 Ladakh standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halt at 4 Ladakh standoff points but defences are up deep inside
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
‘Biggest blow’: RSS body opposes pictorial warning on beedi packs by Centre
‘Biggest blow’: RSS body opposes pictorial warning on beedi packs by Centre
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In