Chandigarh admn allows home isolation of mild Covid patients after 10 days of hospitalisation

Only those patients who have adequate facilities for home quarantine and can follow proper isolation and social distancing will be released under this move

chandigarh Updated: May 13, 2020 00:00 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UT adviser said detailed guidelines issued by the central government in allowing home isolation of positive cases will be strictly followed in permitting such cases.
         

The UT administration on Tuesday allowed home isolation of mild or asymptomatic coronavirus (Covid-19) patients after 10 days of hospitalisation.

But there is a rider. UT adviser Manoj Parida said only those patients who have adequate facilities for home quarantine and can follow proper isolation and social distancing will be released under this move.

“Others, who have smaller houses, like the ones in Bapu Dham, and cannot follow social distancing norms will be kept in the hospitals till the time their reports are negative,” he said.

Parida said detailed guidelines issued by the central government in allowing home isolation of positive cases will be strictly followed in permitting such cases.

ELIGIBILITY FOR HOME ISOLATION

- The person should be clinically assigned as very mild/asymptomatic case

- Such cases must have requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts

- Patient will submit an undertaking on self-isolation and follow home quarantine guidelines

- Caregiver should be available to provide care on 24x7 basis. A communication link between caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home quarantine

- Caregiver and all close contacts of the patient should take hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol

- Aarogya Setu app should remain active on the patient’s phone at all time

- Patient should agree to monitor his health and regularly inform his health status to the surveillance officer

- Home isolation is to be discontinued only when the surveillance officer has certified the patient to be free from infection after laboratory testing

WHEN TO SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION

- Difficulty in breathing

- Persistent pain and pressure in chest

- Mental confusion

- Developing bluish discolouration of lips or face

- As advised by treating medical officer

PGI TEAM TO VISIT BAPU DHAM

With Covid outbreak in Bapu Dham Colony far from containment, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Tuesday asked the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to send its public health team to visit the colony and recommend improvements in field operations. Badnore has stressed that Covid containment be done effectively in the area and, at the same time, area residents be fed with free ration.

Badnore also advised senior officials to focus on the containment zones, so that there is no further spread of infection in the areas.

He said that decision on relaxation of the lockdown in the city will be taken on the basis of the Centre’s guidelines and suggestions from different stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the UT administration has operationalised the Covid centre at Sood Dharamshala in Sector 22. The centre will be managed with a medical team from Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

