Chandigarh admn forwards panel of names for SSP to MHA

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:06 IST

The Chandigarh Administration has forwarded a panel of names for the post of UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) to the ministry of home affairs for its approval.

The administration has recommended the name of 2011-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vivek Sheel Soni for the post, as per sources.

A senior UT official, requesting anonymity, confirmed the development. Soni is currently senior superintendent of police, Ludhiana rural.

The other two names on the panel include 2009-batch IPS officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal and 2010-batch officer Patil Ketan Baliram.

Punjab government in June had sent a panel of three Punjab-cadre IPS officers to the UT Administration. The post of UT SSP is reserved for Punjab cadre IPS officers.

The term of incumbent SSP Nilambari Jagadale, a 2008 cadre officer, ends in August. Jagadale took over on August 22, 2017.