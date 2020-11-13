e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh can host domestic games comfortably amid pandemic, says UTCA official

Chandigarh can host domestic games comfortably amid pandemic, says UTCA official

BCCI officials successfully organised IPL 13 creating a bio-bubble, and set an example for others

chandigarh Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Having hosted a number of under-19, under-23 and Ranji Trophy matches successfully last season, the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) is keen on organising games in the upcoming domestic season as well, by making a bio-bubble.

This was stated by UTCA joint secretary Yuvraj Mahajan, who was invited by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to attend the final of the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL 13) in Dubai on November 10. A meeting in this regard was to be held in Dubai, but was postponed and will now be held post Diwali.

Sharing his experience of meeting BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal, Mahajan said, “BCCI officials successfully organised IPL 13 creating a bio-bubble, and set an example for others. They are very optimistic about the upcoming domestic season and IPL 13 will give them a boost.”

Mahajan thinks Chandigarh is the best bet to provide a bio-bubble for domestic matches as there are more than five grounds here, a lot of hotels and the travelling time is less. “Ganguly was very impressed with Chandigarh’s debut season. He praised and lauded UTCA. We are going to push Chandigarh’s name for hosting domestic matches amid the pandemic. We have the resources and can do it,” said Mahajan.

The domestic season was postponed owing to the outbreak. It was earlier slated to get underway in September, but now the BCCI president has said in an interview that it will be held in January 2021.

A meeting in the runup to the domestic season will be held after Diwali. Chandigarh had received BCCI affiliation last season and several of its men and women teams had also qualified to the Elite group from the Plate group.

Mahajan said he also met officials from the Chhattisgarh Cricket Association, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association and Punjab Cricket Association and all agreed, he added, on organising practice matches in the coming months among their state teams in Chandigarh.

top news
Relief for home owners, hiring push in Stimulus 3
Relief for home owners, hiring push in Stimulus 3
Retail inflation at 6-year high of 7.61% in October
Retail inflation at 6-year high of 7.61% in October
80% pvt ICU beds to be reserved for Covid-19 care
80% pvt ICU beds to be reserved for Covid-19 care
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
107 deaths in a day: Delhi sees highest- ever daily fatalities
107 deaths in a day: Delhi sees highest- ever daily fatalities
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In