Chandigarh carjacking: Complainant’s female friend was in car when robber struck

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:52 IST

A day after a property dealer lost his SUV to a gun-wielding snatcher, police found out that the man had left to collect his food order from an eatery, leaving the engine on, even as his female friend waited inside the car.

The complainant, Harminder Singh of Badhmajra, Mohali, whose wife is a constable with Chandigarh police, had initially told the police that a masked man had snatched the car from him at gunpoint outside Burger King, Sector 35, but police say he has been continuously changing statements. It now turns out that it was his female friend who had been threatened by the robber.

Police have recorded the statement of the female friend, who is said to be associated with the Punjabi music industry. In her statement, the woman said, “I was sitting in the SUV, waiting for my friend to return when a man came, sat in the driver’s seat and asked me to get out. He had a pistol in his hand,” she said.

A case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered following her statement.

POLICE SCAN CCTVs IN AREA

Meanwhile, cops are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area to gather more clues but they have so far not got any leads on the identity of the accused. As per the victim, the accused spoke a mix of Punjabi and Hindi and was wearing a green T-shirt.