e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh carjacking: Complainant’s female friend was in car when robber struck

Chandigarh carjacking: Complainant’s female friend was in car when robber struck

The miscreant told her to get off before he drove away; complainant had left to collect his food order from eatery, leaving the car engine on, when incident took place

chandigarh Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shooting a gun in night
Shooting a gun in night(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A day after a property dealer lost his SUV to a gun-wielding snatcher, police found out that the man had left to collect his food order from an eatery, leaving the engine on, even as his female friend waited inside the car.

The complainant, Harminder Singh of Badhmajra, Mohali, whose wife is a constable with Chandigarh police, had initially told the police that a masked man had snatched the car from him at gunpoint outside Burger King, Sector 35, but police say he has been continuously changing statements. It now turns out that it was his female friend who had been threatened by the robber.

Police have recorded the statement of the female friend, who is said to be associated with the Punjabi music industry. In her statement, the woman said, “I was sitting in the SUV, waiting for my friend to return when a man came, sat in the driver’s seat and asked me to get out. He had a pistol in his hand,” she said.

A case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered following her statement.

POLICE SCAN CCTVs IN AREA

Meanwhile, cops are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area to gather more clues but they have so far not got any leads on the identity of the accused. As per the victim, the accused spoke a mix of Punjabi and Hindi and was wearing a green T-shirt.

top news
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sachin Pilot wants Cong workers to be rewarded based on seniority, merit
Sachin Pilot wants Cong workers to be rewarded based on seniority, merit
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In