Chandigarh cop booked for graft gives CBI a slip, again

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:41 IST

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, who has been on the run since she was booked in a graft case, once again gave the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths a slip on Thursday.

Former station house officer (SHO) at Manimajra police station, Jaswinder Kaur was booked on June 30 by the CBI for demanding ₹5 lakh bribe from a Manimajra resident Gurdeep Singh in lieu of not registering a cheating case against him. The CBI had arrested conduit Bhagwan Singh while accepting ₹1 lakh as part of the bribe amount on June 29.

The CBI on Thursday received a tip-off regarding her whereabouts, but she managed to flee. Her mobile phone was switched off after the CBI had summoned her on June 30.